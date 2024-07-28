Hybe's efforts to win fans’ hearts appear unproductive

Le Sserafim's teaser for its five-episode documentary series, "Le Sserafim -- Make It Look Easy," released by Source Music on Sunday (Source Music)

Hybe continues to attempt to take control of the narrative in its ongoing dispute with Ador CEO Min Hee-jin as subsidiary Source Music, already entangled in a defamation lawsuit filed against Min on July 15, plans to release a documentary series depicting Le Sserafim's hardships over the past year.

This move seems aimed at disproving Min's April press conference claims of Hybe's preferential treatment toward Le Sserafim by highlighting their success through hard work. Yet, it underscores the parent company's ongoing struggle to effectively address the controversy.

According to Source Music, the five-episode documentary series, “Le Sserafim – Make It Look Easy,” is set to premiere on Hybe Labels’ YouTube channel on Monday. The series will feature the group’s experiences after debuting, including their first US promotional appearances and world tour last year, showcasing their growth and hard work.

A teaser video released by the K-pop agency Sunday includes a clip where Japanese member Sakura questions her choice to become a K-pop idol, highlighting the intense and challenging experiences the group has faced. While the teaser does not specify the exact reasons for Sakura’s grievance or the frustration of other members, it appears that with the documentary series, Hybe wants to reframe the perception of Le Sserafim's success that Min has pushed to the public and media.

Similar efforts have been made by Hybe subsidiaries previously but were met with backlash from K-pop fans.

In June Hybe subsidiary Belift Lab, also embroiled in the dispute over its rookie girl band Illit for allegedly plagiarizing the style concept of NewJeans, attempted to more directly refute allegations made by Min.