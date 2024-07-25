Illit’s ‘Magnetic’ is Spotify's most streamed K-pop track outside Korea in H1

K-pop girl group Illit’s song “Magnetic,” the featured track of its debut album “Super Real Me,” was Spotify's most streamed K-pop track outside of Korea in the first half of this year.

Spotify, the world’s most popular audio streaming platform, unveiled its Global Impact List in South Korea consisting of 30 K-pop tracks that were streamed the most overseas in the first half of 2024.

Illit’s “Magnetic” released on March 25 recorded 300 million streams on July 5 becoming the first K-pop girl group debut song in history to accomplish such a feat in the shortest time.

Illit was followed by BTS V with “Fri(end)s” at No. 2 and LeSserafim with "Smart" and "Easy" at No. 3 and No. 4, respectively.

Babymonster ranked No. 5 with "Sheesh.”

Rapper and founder of KOZ Entertainment Zico and Jennie of Blackpink’s “Spot!” landed at No. 6.

Aespa’s “Supernova,” the from its first LP “Armageddon” which recently topped Billboard’s World Album chart, ranked No. 7, followed by Tomorrow X Together’s “Deja Vu” at No. 8.

BTS members, who have been actively releasing solo albums this year while serving their mandatory military duty, dominated the list with six tracks on Spotify’s Global Impact List in South Korea.

Jungkook's "Never Let Go" ranked No. 9, J-hope's "Neuron (with Gaeko & Yoon Mirae)" and "I wonder... (with Jungkook of BTS)" landed at No. 11 and No. 27, respectively.

BTS leader RM's "Come back to me" and "Lost!" stood at No. 19 and No. 22.

US singer and actor Max’s "Stupid in Love (feat. Huh Yunjin of Le Sserafim)" landed at No. 10.

"The 2024 South Korean Music Global Impact List highlights the recent achievements and current status of Korean music on the global stage," said Park Jung-joo, Spotify’s head of music in South Korea.