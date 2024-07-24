Blackpink’s Lisa named Louis Vuitton ambassador

Lisa of Blackpink has been named as a new house ambassador for Louis Vuitton, the luxury brand announced Tuesday.

"I am very excited to welcome Lisa as a House Ambassador. She has a daring spirit and charisma that I find incredibly compelling. She is as bold and creative with her music as she is with her fashion, and it is a privilege to accompany her on this journey,” Nicolas Ghesquiere, Louis Vuitton’s artistic director of women’s collections, said in a press statement.

Lisa attended Louis Vuitton’s 2024 fall-winter fashion show in Paris on March 5, cementing her relationship with the brand and Ghesquiere.

Following the show, Lisa was spotted with Louis Vuitton items at various public appearances, including wearing the varsity jacket and boots at Coachella and carrying a Speedy bag at the F1 Grand Prix.

Rumors of a romantic relationship between Lisa and Frederic Arnault, heir to the luxury goods holding company LVMH, first surfaced in July last year when they were seen dining together in Paris.

Although both parties initially denied the rumors, they were later spotted together at an airport lounge in Los Angeles in August, reigniting speculation.

The couple has since been seen together in Bangkok and at art museums in Paris and have shared photos of their travels on social media, all but confirming their relationship publicly.