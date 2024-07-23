Hanlim teams up with Vietnam's CONINCO for enhanced construction management

Hanlim Architecture Group Chairman Park Jin-sun (center left) and CONINCO General Director Phan Ngoc Cuong (center right) pose for a photo after signing a memorandum of understanding at the headquarters of CONINCO on July 16. (Hanlim Architecture Group)

Hanlim Architecture Group announced Tuesday that it signed a memorandum of understanding with CONINCO, a Vietnamese construction supervision company, to reinforce strategic partnerships and create new opportunities for construction management services in Vietnam and beyond.

Hanlim Architecture Group Chairman Park Jin-sun, CONINCO General Director Phan Ngoc Cuong and company officials attended the signing ceremony held at the headquarters of CONINCO on July 16.

Representatives from both sides discussed specific strategies to establish an effective cooperative relationship.

Both firms intend to actively participate in a variety of projects within Vietnam, maximizing each other’s expertise to deliver optimal solutions. Hanlim Architecture Group prospects that such actions will increase customer satisfaction and solidify the market presence of both companies.

The new partnership also outlines their cooperation in consulting across the full range of construction project management, from civil engineering and infrastructure to building construction, in both Vietnam and other countries.

“We are delighted to establish a foundation for successfully propelling new projects in Vietnam and other regions through this agreement. Our technological expertise and CONINCO's local network and workforce will definitely generate significant synergies," said Park.