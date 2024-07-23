Stray Kids featured on 'Deadpool and Wolverine' soundtrack

Taking part in the soundtrack of “Deadpool and Wolverine,” Stray Kids became the first K-pop group to release a song for Marvel's Deadpool series.

The new song "Slash" is a collaboration between the group's in-house producing team 3Racha, composed of Bang Chan, Changbin, and Han, and K-pop songwriter Versachoi.

"Slash" will be available on music streaming platforms starting at 6 p.m., Tuesday.

Stray Kids has had a special connection with "Deadpool" since 2021 when the eight-member group performed a "Deadpool"-themed stage on Mnet's boy group competition program "Kingdom: Legendary War." The performance caught the attention of Ryan Reynolds, the lead actor of "Deadpool," when then mentioned it on his social media channels, sparking their relationship.

While in Korea to promote "Deadpool and Wolverine," the film's lead actors Reynolds and Hugh Jackman were interviewed by Stray Kids members Bang Chan and Felix. Two actors also appeared in the music video of Stray Kids' new song "Chk Chk Boom," released on Friday, continuing their active collaboration.

Meanwhile, the octet is set to headline at Lollapalooza Chicago on Aug. 2 after which the group will kick off its third world tour, "dominATE," with concerts in Seoul on Aug. 24-25 and Aug. 31-Sept. 1.