Stray Kids featured on 'Deadpool and Wolverine' soundtrack

Most Popular
-
1
Record-high college graduates not working or looking for jobs
-
2
Biden drops out of 2024 race after disastrous debate inflamed age concerns, VP Harris gets his nod
-
3
Biden steps down, Harris steps up: What's next for alliance, beyond?
-
4
Victim of 2004 Miryang gang rape case speaks in rare public address
-
5
People Power Party leader candidates diverge on Trump
-
6
Prosecution in disarray over first lady investigation
-
7
Kamala Harris, trailblazer eying America's last glass ceiling
-
8
Hanwha-HD Hyundai rivalry shifts to US warship maintenance
-
9
Korean Air to buy up to 50 Boeing planes for strategic fleet upgrade
-
10
S. Korean actor quits UNHCR goodwill ambassador due to 'political attacks'
Stray Kids featured on 'Deadpool and Wolverine' soundtrackBy Lee Jung-youn
Published : July 23, 2024 - 15:04
Taking part in the soundtrack of “Deadpool and Wolverine,” Stray Kids became the first K-pop group to release a song for Marvel's Deadpool series.
The new song "Slash" is a collaboration between the group's in-house producing team 3Racha, composed of Bang Chan, Changbin, and Han, and K-pop songwriter Versachoi.
"Slash" will be available on music streaming platforms starting at 6 p.m., Tuesday.
Stray Kids has had a special connection with "Deadpool" since 2021 when the eight-member group performed a "Deadpool"-themed stage on Mnet's boy group competition program "Kingdom: Legendary War." The performance caught the attention of Ryan Reynolds, the lead actor of "Deadpool," when then mentioned it on his social media channels, sparking their relationship.
While in Korea to promote "Deadpool and Wolverine," the film's lead actors Reynolds and Hugh Jackman were interviewed by Stray Kids members Bang Chan and Felix. Two actors also appeared in the music video of Stray Kids' new song "Chk Chk Boom," released on Friday, continuing their active collaboration.
Meanwhile, the octet is set to headline at Lollapalooza Chicago on Aug. 2 after which the group will kick off its third world tour, "dominATE," with concerts in Seoul on Aug. 24-25 and Aug. 31-Sept. 1.
More from Headlines
-
Biden steps down, Harris steps up: What's next for alliance, beyond?
-
N. Korea denies Trump's boasts
-
New special counsel bill zeroes in on both Yoon, first lady