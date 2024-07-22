NewJeans says Tokyo Dome fan meet highlight of career

K-pop sensation NewJeans chose its recent fan meeting at Tokyo Dome in Japan as its favorite moment in the past two years.

"There have been many memorable moments, but the Tokyo Dome fan meeting stands out the most. It felt like a dream spending time with the Bunnies who love our music," said Minji in a publicity material released by Ador, the group's agency, Monday, marking the group's two-year anniversary.

Hanni who covered popular Japanese singer Seiko Matsuda's "Aoi Sangosho (Blue Coral Reef)" during the Tokyo meeting, added, "The process of practicing and preparing for the Tokyo Dome fan meeting seems to stick with me the most."

Both Danielle and Haerin said the fans cheering for the group at Tokyo Dome with countless Binky Bongs (special NewJeans’ cheering sticks) left a deep impression on them. Hyein cannot forget NewJeans’ debut stage on July 22, 2022, but her performance in Tokyo has also been very memorable.

Some 91,000 people attended NewJeans' fan meeting entitled “Bunnies Camp 2024 Tokyo Dome” held in Tokyo June 26 and June 27.

NewJeans members also reflected on the second anniversary of the group's debut.

"The past two years have flown by in an instant. Just when we start to feel comfortable on stage, there's always a new challenge waiting for us. I believe we can overcome anything as long as we're together," Minji said.

