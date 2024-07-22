'Morning Dew' singer Kim Min-gi, founder of iconic Hakchon, dies at 73

Singer-songwriter Kim Min-gi poses for a photo in front of the Kim Kwang-seok memorial stone at the Hakchon Blue Theater in Jongno-gu, Seoul. (Hakchon)

Singer-songwriter Kim Min-gi, founder of the iconic small theater Hakchon in Daehangno, died on Sunday at the age of 73.

Kim had been undergoing chemotherapy after being diagnosed with stomach cancer last fall.

Kim began his music career in 1970 while studying art at Seoul National University, forming the folk duo Dobidu with his friend Kim Young-se. In 1971, he released his debut solo album featuring the popular song "Morning Dew." This song, better known through singer Yang Hee-eun's version released the same year, became closely associated with student activism and the democratization movement; it was widely sung during pro-democracy protests, leading the Park Chung-hee regime to ban the song.

On March 15, 1991, Kim founded the small theater Hakchon and the theater company Hakchon in Daehangno, Seoul. The late singer Kim Kwang-seok, who frequently performed live at Hakchon, became its most famous star. Musicians such as Yoon Do-hyun of YB band, jazz vocalist Na Yoon-sun, and music director Jung Jae-il began their careers at Hakchon.

The rock musical "Subway Line 1," which premiered in 1994 at Hakchon, remains a monumental work in Korean musical history. Kim adapted the German original to suit Korean sensibilities. Performed over 8,000 times by 2023, it attracted over 700,000 viewers. This long-running musical served as a stepping stone for many actors, including Sol Kyung-gu, Kim Yun-seok, Hwang Jung-min, Jang Hyun-sung and Cho Seung-woo.

However, chronic financial difficulties and Kim's health issues led to the closure of Hakchon on March 15 this year, on its 33rd anniversary. Up until the day before its closure, many singers and actors participated in the "Hakchon Again" project -- a relay performance to bid a heartfelt farewell to the theater.

Hakchon has since reopened as the Arko Kkumbat Theater, continuing Kim's legacy focusing on performances for children and young audiences.

He is survived by his wife and two sons.