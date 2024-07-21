High jumper Woo Sang-hyeok, swimmer Kim Seo-yeong named S. Korean flag bearers

Most Popular
High jumper Woo Sang-hyeok, swimmer Kim Seo-yeong named S. Korean flag bearersBy Yonhap
Published : July 21, 2024 - 21:45
FONTAINEBLEAU, France -- South Korea announced Sunday high jumper Woo Sang-hyeok and swimmer Kim Seo-yeong will be its flag bearers at the opening ceremony for the Paris Summer Olympics.
Lee Kee-heung, president of the Korean Sport & Olympic Committee, made the announcement during an open house event at the South Korean training camp at the National Sports Center for Defense (CNSD) in Fontainebleau, about 60 kilometers south of the French capital.
The opening ceremony is scheduled for Friday on the iconic Seine River.
Woo, 28, is regarded as a medal contender in the men's high jump. He finished fourth at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, and has since emerged as one of the world's top leapers, winning the 2022 world indoor title and the 2023 Diamond League Final title, among others.
Kim, 30, will be racing in her fourth consecutive Olympic Games. She owns the national record in the women's 200-meter and 400-meter individual medley.
According to Lee, athletes competing the day after the opening ceremony were not considered for the flag-bearing role. The preliminary stage for the men's high jump is Aug. 7, and Kim's 200m individual medley will begin with the heats on Aug. 2.
Woo, who attended the joint press conference at the CNSD, said he was "truly honored" to be carrying the national flag at the opening ceremony.
"This Olympics will be different than any other competition. I am really fired up," Woo said. "I will focus and train even harder than ever before."
Woo's personal best is 2.36 meters, and he feels it will take 2.37m to grab the gold medal in Paris.
"I love how calm it is around here. This suits me really well," Woo said of the camp, called "Team Korea Paris Platform," which offers training facilities for multiple sports, along with the dining hall and treatment rooms. "I am feeling great. I can't wait to get out to the stadium."
Kim said she was especially looking forward to the one-of-a-kind opening ceremony on the river, saying, "I am very excited about the opening ceremony."
South Korea will have 143 athletes competing in 21 sports through Aug. 11. It is South Korea's smallest delegation for a Summer Olympics since 1976.
