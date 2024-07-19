Disney+'s 'Moving' wins grand prize for 3rd Blue Dragon Series Awards

Actor Han Hyo-joo poses for a photo on the red carpet at the 3rd Blue Dragon Series Awards, which took place on Friday at Paradise City in Incheon. (Newsis) Actor Han Hyo-joo poses for a photo on the red carpet at the 3rd Blue Dragon Series Awards, which took place on Friday at Paradise City in Incheon. (Newsis)

Disney+ series "Moving" won the grand prize at the 3rd Blue Dragon Series Awards held on Friday, clinching its second grand prize after securing the top honors at the 60th Baeksang Arts Awards just a month ago. The Blue Dragon Series Awards honors excellence in Korean series and entertainment shows distributed on streaming services, including Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV+, Watcha, Wavve, Kakao TV, Coupang Play and Tving. The nominees for this year's Blue Dragon Series Awards included series and entertainment shows released between June 1, 2023, and May 31, 2024. While the grand prize was awarded to Disney+'s "Moving," Netflix's "Daily Dose of Sunshine" won the best drama, with its lead actor Park Bo-young receiving the best female actor award. Im Si-wan won the best male actor award for his performance in the popular Coupang Play series "Boyhood."

Actor Im Si-wan poses for a photo on the red carpet at the 3rd Blue Dragon Series Awards, which took place on Friday at Paradise City in Incheon. (Newsis) Actor Im Si-wan poses for a photo on the red carpet at the 3rd Blue Dragon Series Awards, which took place on Friday at Paradise City in Incheon. (Newsis)

Geum Hannah won the best female actor award in the drama series category for her portrayal of an experienced killer in the Disney+ original "A Shop for Killers," while Ahn Jae-hong secured the best supporting male actor award for his depiction of Oh-nam, a man obsessed with the female protagonist in Netflix's thriller series "Mask Girl." Ahn previously also won the best supporting male actor award in TV category at the 60th Baeksang Arts Award for portraying Oh-nam. The best entertainment series award went to Wavve's survival variety show "The Community." The show received positive reviews for its unique format, which features participants with divergent ideological values examining and challenging each other’s thought processes. Comedian Shin Dong-yup won the best male entertainer award for his performance in season 5 of Coupang Play's "SNL Korea," while comedian Jang Do-yeon was named best female entertainer for her role in Tving's crime adventure show "High School Mystery Club 3." The best male and female rookie awards in the drama series category were both awarded to the cast of "Moving," with Lee Jung-ha and Go Youn-jung each receiving recognition. In the entertainment series category, the best male rookie award went to Kwak Joon-bin, known for his popular YouTube channel KwakTube, for his performance in Netflix's survival game show "Devil's Plan." Yoon Gai won the best female rookie award in the same category for her role in "SNL Korea."