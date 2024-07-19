CJ ENM’s 2024 MAMA Awards to kick off in US for first time

The 2024 MAMA Awards, the world’s largest K-pop awards ceremony, organized by CJ ENM, will kick off in the US for the first time in its history, the company said Thursday. The awards are to start at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Nov. 21, before moving to the Kyocera Dome Osaka in Japan on Nov. 22-23.

This marks a significant step in expanding the reach of K-pop and connecting global fans across different time zones. The MAMA Awards, which have a 25-year legacy, have previously been held across Asia, including in Macao, Singapore, Hong Kong, Vietnam and Japan.

“The 2024 MAMA Awards will feature a diverse range of K-pop performances with visuals and sounds designed to transport viewers to another reality,” according to Harry Shin, head of music entertainment at CJ ENM. “We aim to deliver an unparalleled scale and iconic moments that only MAMA Awards can offer.”

The 2024 ceremony will revolve around the theme “Big Blur: What Is Real?” with a focus on the blurring lines of industry, culture, genre and technology. The event aims to provide experiences that are surreal, yet real, showcasing performances that combine art and technology. This year's awards will continue the tradition of connecting global fans under the motto “Music Makes One.”

The MAMA Awards were launched in 1999 by CJ ENM’s music channel Mnet as Korea’s inaugural music video awards ceremony. Over the years they evolved into the first pan-Asian music awards under the name Mnet Asian Music Awards, and in 2022 rebranded as the MAMA Awards to reflect a broader global vision.

The 2024 MAMA Awards will be broadcast worldwide, including on various global digital platforms.