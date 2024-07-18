Home

Jimin to showcase new song at Jimmy Fallon Show

By Lee Jung-youn

Published : July 18, 2024 - 17:19

Jimin of BTS (Big Hit Music)

BTS's Jimin set to perform "Who" from the upcoming solo album on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."

Jimin will appear on the popular American NBC program at 12:35 p.m., Tuesday, Korean Standard Time, performing "Who" from his second solo album "Muse."

The Jimmy Fallon Show announced Jimin's appearance on Thursday via a teaser video released on its official social media accounts.

The teaser shows Jimmy Fallon drinking from a can labeled "Dr. Jimin" while watching Jimin's performance on a laptop, followed by a brief glimpse of the stage, heightening fans' anticipation.

Jimin, who has been serving in the military since last December, pre-recorded his performance for the Jimmy Fallon Show before his enlistment.

He first appeared on this program as a solo artist in March last year, when he performed the track "Like Crazy" from his first solo album.

The singer's second solo album "Muse" will be released at 1 p.m. on Friday.

