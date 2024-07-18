Jimin to showcase new song at Jimmy Fallon Show

Most Popular
Jimin to showcase new song at Jimmy Fallon ShowBy Lee Jung-youn
Published : July 18, 2024 - 17:19
BTS's Jimin set to perform "Who" from the upcoming solo album on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."
Jimin will appear on the popular American NBC program at 12:35 p.m., Tuesday, Korean Standard Time, performing "Who" from his second solo album "Muse."
The Jimmy Fallon Show announced Jimin's appearance on Thursday via a teaser video released on its official social media accounts.
The teaser shows Jimmy Fallon drinking from a can labeled "Dr. Jimin" while watching Jimin's performance on a laptop, followed by a brief glimpse of the stage, heightening fans' anticipation.
Jimin, who has been serving in the military since last December, pre-recorded his performance for the Jimmy Fallon Show before his enlistment.
He first appeared on this program as a solo artist in March last year, when he performed the track "Like Crazy" from his first solo album.
The singer's second solo album "Muse" will be released at 1 p.m. on Friday.
