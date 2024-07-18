[Exclusive] BlueOval SK’s Kentucky plant to start production in 1st half of 2025: official

Keli McAlister, external affairs director at BlueOval SK, speaks in an interview with The Korea Herald in Seoul on Wednesday. (Im Se-jun/The Korea Herald)

BlueOval SK, a joint venture between Korean battery maker SK On and US automaker Ford, will begin mass production of batteries at its first plant in Glendale, Kentucky, in the first half of next year, a company official said Wednesday.

“We are very excited about Kentucky 1 going online, the first of our three plants,” said Keli McAlister, external affairs director at BlueOval SK in an interview with The Korea Herald in Seoul.

“There’s a lot of moving parts in a project this large. Four million square feet (371,610 square meters) is a large facility but we do believe it will be (up and running) in the first half of 2025.”

In 2022, SK On and Ford established BlueOval SK with a $11.4 billion investment to build three battery plants in the United States -- two at the Kentucky site and one in Stanton, Tennessee -- to supply batteries for the latter’s electric vehicles.

In April, Ford announced it would postpone rolling out new electric pickup trucks and a new three-row electric sports utility vehicle amid the slower-than-anticipated EV growth in the US. However, BlueOval SK has maintained that Kentucky 1 will begin production in 2025 without mentioning any detailed dates.

McAlister’s comments marked the first time for a company official to give a more specific timeline for the beginning of production at Kentucky 1.

“We remain on schedule,” said McAlister. “Of course, we’re business. We’re going to monitor the market, but we believe we will begin production in 2025 as soon as construction is complete at Kentucky 1 … We’ve begun equipment installation at Kentucky 1.”