Torrential rains trigger evacuations, closures in Greater Seoul, central region

Torrential rains swept through the central parts of South Korea on Thursday, leading to evacuations in landslide-prone and flood-prone areas, school closures and traffic disruptions, causing chaos for many.

The northern parts of Gyeonggi Province were among the hardest hit, including Paju, which saw rain up to 75.1 millimeters per hour early Thursday morning. According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, the total amount of rain that fell in Paju from midnight to 6 a.m. reached 143.5 mm.

Gyeonggi Bukbu Provincial Police Agency said 582 reports were filed with the police as of 8 a.m. Thursday morning. It saw a high number of reports requesting evacuation assistance, as the region saw heavy rainfall overnight. In the southern parts of Gyeonggi Province, 208 reports were filed with the police as of 8 a.m. Thursday.

At 2:25 a.m., two people were evacuated from Yangju after a landslide caused a retaining wall from a construction site to collapse on top of a house. While no one was injured, parts of the house were destroyed.

At 4:50 a.m., two individuals were rescued after being trapped inside a flooded building in Paju. The fire authorities also received a report of four cars on a road near the Munsan Stream in the city getting submerged in floodwaters around the same time. The four cars' five passengers managed to escape safely.

Immediate evacuation orders were also issued by authorities to some residents in Osan, Gyeonggi Province, due to swollen streams, as the city saw more than 50 mm of rain per hour.

According to the Ministry of Interior and Safety, 887 residents from eight cities and provinces across Korea had been instructed to evacuate following Thursday’s downpours.

Additionally, according to the Ministry of Education, one elementary school in Gyeonggi Province was temporarily closed due to safety concerns, while three middle schools and six high schools conducted shorter classes. Eight other schools in Incheon and 14 schools in Gyeonggi Province also adjusted their school hours.