Daewoo E&C chosen to construct Czech nuclear plants

Daewoo Engineering & Construction has been chosen as the preferred bidder to build nuclear power plants in the Czech Republic, the company said Thursday.

According to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy earlier in the day, the Czech government has selected the state-run Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power as the preferred bidder to build four nuclear power units in the country. If the final contract is signed in March 2025, Daewoo E&C will be responsible for the construction.

Daewoo E&C attributed this achievement to its extensive experience with nuclear power plants, expressing confidence in its capabilities.

“As a company that offers comprehensive solutions for nuclear power plant construction, as demonstrated in numerous previous projects, we are confident in our ability to undertake this construction project,” a Daewoo E&C official said. “We hope this opportunity will serve as a stepping stone to enter the European construction market.”

Daewoo E&C boasts experience in over 30 nuclear power plant-related projects, including the main facility construction for Korea's Wolseong Nuclear Power Plant’s Units 3 and 4 in 1991. These projects encompass main facilities for commercial nuclear power plants and research reactors, particle accelerators, nuclear fuel plants and radioactive waste treatment facilities.

For its overseas projects, Daewoo E&C received an order from Jordan in 2009 for a research reactor project, which was completed in 2017. This marked both the first such order and the first completed project encompassing engineering, procurement and construction of a reactor among South Korean constructors.

Daewoo E&C also launched a special team dedicated to reactor projects in 2022, focusing on further investments in small modular reactors and large nuclear reactors, to advance its nuclear power plant technologies.