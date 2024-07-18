Yoon names SNU prof. as new science minister, NK defector as unification council head

President Yoon Suk Yeol on Thursday nominated Yoo Sang-im as the new science minister and North Korean defector-turned-lawmaker Tae Yong-ho as the secretary-general of the presidential Peaceful Unification Advisory Council's Secretariat, a vice-ministerial post.

Presidential chief of staff Chung Jin-suk told reporters Thursday that Yoo, a materials science and engineering professor at Seoul National University, is the right fit for the position tasked with the conservative administration's science-related policy overhaul, including effective allocation of the research-related budget, given that he has "ample experience in communicating with the government, industry representatives and researchers."

Yoo said in the briefing that he would explore "fields to which he finds it essential to allocate funds" for state-sponsored research and development projects. He also hinted that his policy focus will remain on the advancement of artificial intelligence, quantum technology and biotechnology in line with the ongoing move in the Yoon administration.

Yoo is faced with the daunting task of reviving the amount of state budget support for scientific R&D projects, as Seoul's announcement to shrink the R&D-related budget to 26.5 trillion won ($19.2 billion) for this year triggered concerns from researcher circles about their job insecurity and backlash from Yoon's political enemies in a country that has advanced its technologies ranging from semiconductor chips to space.

Yoo, 65, studied ceramic engineering at Seoul National University and earned a doctorate at Iowa State University. He is required to undergo a parliamentary hearing before Yoon's final approval for the position.

The incumbent minister of science and ICT, Lee Jong-ho, formerly an SNU professor, has served in the post since Yoon's inauguration in May 2022.

Thursday's announcement also included three more vice-ministerial positions.

Tae, a former North Korean diplomat who defected to South Korea and later became a lawmaker for the conservative ruling People Power Party, was named secretary-general of the presidential Peaceful Unification Advisory Council's Secretariat.

With the nomination, Tae has become the first North Korean defector to have ascended to a vice-ministerial post in South Korea's history.

The vice-ministerial post is charged with administrative affairs of the council. The council advises about South Korea's unification policies and promotes engagement in reunification efforts. President Yoon is the chair of the council, as stipulated in the Constitution.

Kim Sung-sup, presidential secretary for SMEs and startups, was also named the new vice SMEs minister. Kim will replace Oh Kee-woong, who served in the post for the past year. Nam Hyung-ki, a high-ranking official of the Office for Government Policy Coordination, was named as the new second deputy chief of the Government Policy Coordination Office. Nam will succeed Lee Jeong-won.

Nominees for vice-ministerial-level positions mostly do not require parliamentary hearings.