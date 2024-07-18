6 K-pop albums among top 10-selling CD albums in US in 1st half

K-pop boy group Tomorrow X Together is seen in this photo. (BigHit Music)

K-pop albums have accounted for six of the 10 most-sold CD albums in the United States in the first half of this year

The six albums were from boy groups Tomorrow X Together, Ateez, Stray Kids, Enhypen, and Seventeen, plus girl group TWICE, according to the 2024 Midyear Music Report released Tuesday by Luminate, an American music and entertainment industry data research firm.

Tomorrow X Together's sixth EP, "minisode 3: Tomorrow," was the second most-sold CD album, with 190,000 units sold, closely followed by boy group Ateez's 10th EP, "Golden Hour: Part. 1" (181,000 units).

TWICE's 13th EP, "With You-th," came in fourth with 158,000 units.

The eighth EP, "Rock-Star," from Stray Kids, sold 109,000 copies, ranking in sixth place.

Enhypen's fifth EP, "Orange Blood," and Seventeen's best-of album "17 Is Right Here," ranked eighth and 10th by selling 97,000 and 90,000 copies, respectively.

The report said K-pop fans in the U.S. show a more proactive music consumption trend compared to general music listeners.

It added K-pop and J-pop fans in the U.S. are 59 percent more likely to upload short-form videos compared to average listeners. Hip-hop and Latin music fans followed at 41 percent and dance music fans at 39 percent. (Yonhap)