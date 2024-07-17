[Breaking] S. Korean consortium picked as preferred bidder for up to 4 Czech nuclear units

A South Korean consortium led by the state-run Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power was selected as a preferred bidder for the construction of up to four nuclear power plant units in the Czech Republic, beating out a French team that competed for what is believed to be a 30 trillion won ($21.8 billion) deal.

The consortium, comprising six South Korean companies including KHNP, Doosan Enerbility and Daewoo Engineering & Construction, as well as affiliates of the state-owned Korea Electric Power Corp., including Kepco Engineering & Construction, won the binding offer for four new units as announced in February. Another consortium led by Electricite de France also competed for the deal.

As the preferred bidder, the South Korean consortium is likely to negotiate with the Czech counterpart before signing a formal deal to build two nuclear power plants in Dukovany, a city located 170 kilometers southeast of the Czech Republic's capital Prague. Each unit is expected to boast a 1.2 gigawatt capacity. KHNP-led consortium also has the exclusive right to build two more in Temelin, 100 kilometers south of Prague, if Czech government approves the project.

This will mark South Korea's biggest nuclear plant deal in the 15 years since the country began nuclear exports. The 20 trillion won contract in 2009 to build four nuclear reactors in Barakah, United Arab Emirates, was the first nuclear export in South Korea's history. Three of the four units in Barakah have started their commercial operations, while the last one is set to start later this year. The KHNP in 2022 also won a 3 trillion won bid to take part in a project for four 1,200-megawatt-level nuclear reactors in El Dabaa, Egypt, a city about 300 kilometers northwest of the Egyptian capital Cairo.

Earlier in July, President Yoon asked President of the Czech Republic Petr Pavel to allow South Korean firms to participate in the Czech nuclear unit project, as they held bilateral talks on July 10 in Washington on the sidelines of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization summit the previous week.

Yoon there highlighted South Korean firms' "construction prowess and competitive pricing," according to the presidential office.

The Czech Republic currently generates about one-third of its electricity from four units at Dukovany and two units in operation at Temelin. Under its blueprint, Czech authorities seek to finalize the contract for two Dukovany units by March 2025.