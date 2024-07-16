Kia EV3 boasts array of new technologies for mass-market EVs

Kia on Tuesday presented the most cutting-edge technologies applied to craft the automaker’s latest all-electric vehicle EV3 to auto journalists in Seoul, showcasing several new technologies developed to make the car a leader in popularizing EVs amid slowing EV growth.

The EV3 has been equipped with the i-Pedal 3.0, which offers different levels of regenerative braking to allow more flexible ways to slow down the vehicle. Unlike the automaker’s previous i-Pedal technology which only provided the highest force of regenerative braking when the driver let off the accelerator, the new system provides four different levels of regenerative braking to fit each driver’s style of slowing down. The i-Pedal 3.0 has been applied for reverse driving for the first time.

Kia also pointed out that the EV3 is Hyundai Motor Group’s first vehicle to be geared with the Smart Regenerative System 3.0, which combines regenerative braking with autonomous driving. The Smart Regenerative System 3.0 can automatically slow down the vehicle by sensing the distance from the car in front of the EV3 and using navigation information such as speed cameras, turns, curves, speed limits, speed bumps and roundabouts.

The EV3’s other first feature for a Hyundai Motor Group EV is the Possible Driving Distance Guide on the dashboard which displays not only how much longer the vehicle can drive but also the minimum and maximum driving distances depending on the driving style. If the driver controls the vehicle in a way that helps its electric efficiency, a green gauge will be filled towards the maximum driving distance. The opposite driving style would present a yellow gauge being filled toward the minimum driving distance.

Equipped with an 81.4-kilowatt-hour battery, considered the biggest battery in the same segment, the EV3 long-range model with 17-inch wheels exhibits a driving distance of 501 kilometers per charge as certified by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy. According to Kia, the vehicle’s battery can be charged from 10 percent to 80 percent in just 31 minutes when using a 350kW-class charger on a long-range model.

The EV3 offers an air resistance coefficient of 0.27, securing the best-in-class aerodynamics performance. The EV3 boasts the auto conglomerate’s most advanced heating, ventilation and air conditioning structure to offer more interior space and better heat control efficiency. The EV3 also touts several technologies to enhance driving comfort and steering while reducing noise.

“The various automation technologies applied for the EV3 is a result of Kia engineers’ ceaseless efforts to offer more comfortable driving experiences for customers,” said a Kia official.

The 12 Kia engineers who took part in developing the new EV features presented each of their handmade technologies for the media event.