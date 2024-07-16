Orchestra offers unique concerts to attract younger audience

Lim Hee-yun, center, a music critic, speaks during a concert by the Korean National Symphony Orchestra quartet, consisting of violinists Kim Jeong, Kim A-hyun, violist Yoon Jee-hyun and cellist Choi Jung-woo, on Saturday at Concino Concrete in Paju. (KNSO)

The Korea National Symphony Orchestra is broadening its reach by sending young members of the Korea National Symphony Orchestra to perform in innovative spaces.

KNSO's new quartet consisting of violinists Kim Jeong, Kim A-hyun, violist Yoon Jee-hyun and cellist Choi Jung-woo took the stage Saturday at Concino Concrete, a popular place for listening to vinyl music in Paju, Gyeonggi Province.

The quartet, still unnamed, performed Czech composer Bedrich Smetana’s String Quartet No. 1 in E minor “From My Life.” It also played the highlight of Dvorak's Symphony No. 7, as a preview for the symphony orchestra’s regular concert on July 21 which will feature conductor Leos Svarovsky and cellist Jan Vogler. Between each piece, the host, clad in a sky-blue jumpsuit, provided humorous explanations about the composers, the pieces and the musicians of the night.

The night’s event was part of the KNSO’s efforts to draw in people in their 20s and 30s. The orchestra does this by performing outside of traditional concert venues and outside of typical classical concert formats.