Renault Korea begins mass production of new Grand Koleos

Renault Korea officials celebrate the rollout of the first unit of the new Grand Koleos at its Busan plant on Monday. (Renault Korea)

Renault Korea has begun the mass production of its new Grand Koleos at its Busan plant, the company said Tuesday.

The company held a ceremony to roll out its new Grand Koleos at the Busan plant on the previous day. The automaker plans to begin delivery of the new sports utility vehicle to customers in autumn. Renault Korea debuted the new Grand Koleos at the 2024 Busan International Mobility Show at Bexco on June 27, marking the first new car from the Renault subsidiary in four years.

According to Renault Korea, the number of preorders of the SUV exceeded 7,000 as of last week. Despite the fact that the car’s price and gas efficiency have not been disclosed yet, a Renault Korea official said the figure showed that customers have high expectations for the new Grand Koleos.

Renault Korea explained that the new SUV in the D segment is manufactured in collaboration with about 200 domestic partner firms, as the Renault subsidiary looks to continue contributing to the automotive industry ecosystem here.

The new Grand Koleos features a wheelbase of 2,820 millimeters, which is the largest wheelbase among the SUVs in the same segment, according to Renault Korea.

The company pointed out that the SUV offers the installation of the openR panorama screen on its dashboard, consisting of three 12.3-inch displays that stretch from the driver’s seat to the passenger seat, which is a first for domestically produced vehicles. The automaker plans to offer a free 5G data connection for five years upon purchase.