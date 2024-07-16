Hagwon teacher tried for sexual harassment of 5-year-old girl

Most Popular
-
1
Trump shot in ear at campaign rally
-
2
Motive of Trump shooter as yet elusive
-
3
[KH Explains] Here's why 'sugar-free' is not such a sweet deal
-
4
First lady likely to refuse to testify before Assembly committee
-
5
[Business Diplomacy] Lessons from IRA: Hyundai Motor bolsters government relations in US
-
6
Junior doctors unresponsive as hospitals process resignations
-
7
[Online Predators] Distorted awareness, weak law: How digital sex crimes thrive in S. Korea
-
8
Former Japanese K-pop idol apologizes for working at cabaret
-
9
Driver consumes additional alcohol after accident to hide drunk driving
-
10
Chinese rivals to take on Samsung with slimmer foldable phones
Hagwon teacher tried for sexual harassment of 5-year-old girlBy Yoon Min-sik
Published : July 16, 2024 - 14:04
A Busan court on Tuesday held a hearing for a teacher at a private academy who was accused of sexually harassing a 5-year-old girl in May, with the defendant saying he had been drunk at the time.
The defendant, identified only as a US citizen in his 30s, told the Busan District Court that he drank seven bottles of soju before making the unwanted physical contact on the child during a class at a hagwon in Dongnae-gu, Busan, on May 22.
His lawyer told the court that his client was admitting the charges and requested time to reach a settlement with the victim.
The legal representative of the victim said her family has requested a stern punishment for the crime.
Investigation revealed that the defendant had been working at the academy, or hagwon, despite entering the country in March on a tourist visa.
The institute that hired the defendant is a branch of a hagwon franchise that has 60 branches across the country.
In light of the incident, the Busan Metropolitan City Office of Education commenced a background check on all foreign teachers at 525 hagwon across the city.
More from Headlines
-
Motive of Trump shooter as yet elusive
-
Hyundai Motor bolsters government relations in US
-
Yoon hails S. Korea-US 'nuclear-based' alliance in face of NK missiles