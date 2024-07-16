Collapsed subway passenger saved by nearby firefighter, paramedic

An ambulance is seen parked outside a Seoul-based hospital in this July 3 file photo. This photo is not directly related to the story. (Yonhap)

A stroke of luck saved a woman who had collapsed in a Seoul Metro station during busy rush hour, when a firefighter and paramedic happened to be nearby and came to her rescue, local media outlets reported Tuesday.

The woman in her 20s collapsed at 8:02 a.m. inside Wangsimni Station in Seoul on Monday, according to local media outlet Edaily. Officials at the station had found and laid her on the floor, while she was showing signs of hyperventilation, when a man and a woman approached them.

The two turned out to be 33-year-old firefighter Lee Seon-deok, on his way to work, and 27-year-old paramedic Lee Eun-su, on her way home from work. They provided the proper emergency care for the young woman for 20 minutes before rescue workers arrived.

The two of them told local media outlets that they "only did what should have been done."

"Saving lives is what firefighters do, so I acted instinctively. It was thanks to the station officials, the cleaning staff and the paramedic that allowed us to avoid the worst situation. They're the ones who should be applauded," firefighter Lee was quoted as saying.

Paramedic Lee said she stepped up to help as the firefighter was helping the woman. "He was caring for the patient alone, and I thought to myself that I might be the only medical worker around. I wanted to assist in case her condition worsened," she said.