Proptech startup DNK eyes expansion into Japan

From left are DNK's top executives: Chief Operating Officer Cho James, CEO Matthew Shampine, Chief Strategy Officer Kim In-song and Chief Financial Officer Yoo Yeon-sun (DNK)

DNK, a Seoul-based property management solution provider, formerly known as Dongnae, said Tuesday it has launched its fully redesigned property management system that enhances convenience for asset managers through centralized operational services.

Currently managing over 15,000 units in the Korean market, the system now offers advanced features such as tenant tax reporting tools and banking virtual account integration. It supports English and Korean.

Additionally, DNK disclosed its intention to enter the Japanese market primarily through joint venture agreements. Recognizing Japan as the largest and most developed multifamily housing market in the Asia Pacific region, DNK plans to introduce a localized property management system tailored for Japan by the fourth quarter of this year.

“With the fully redesigned property management system, we will accelerate our presence in the Korean rental housing market while committing to expanding as the leading rental housing software company in the Asia-Pacific region,” said Matthew Shampine, CEO of DNK.

“Alongside plans to expand to Japan, we aim to rapidly grow our presence throughout Asia and Australia, providing an end-to-end property management system that is localized for each market yet employs global best practices.”

Established in 2020 and rebranded as DNK this year, the company has experienced steady growth, securing over $30 million in funding from prominent domestic and international investors, including NFX, Woori Venture Partners, Hana-Magna, Hana Financial, MetaProp, GH Partners, iloom, Chamaeleon, Han River Partners, Flybridge and Maple.