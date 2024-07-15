Former Japanese K-pop idol apologizes for working at cabaret

Haru of the now defunct K-pop girl group Nature poses during a press conference for the group's first mini-album, "I’m So Pretty" in Seoul, July 19, 2019. (Newsis)

Haru, a Japanese performer formerly of K-pop girl group Nature, apologized Sunday for causing worry among her fans. The apology came after news broke in April that she was working as a "kyabajo," or a host at a cabaret in Japan.

In a handwritten letter posted on her social media account, Haru expressed mixed feelings, acknowledging the heartbreak the news might have caused for Nature’s fan club, known as Leaf.

"At 18, I came to Korea alone without knowing the language and debuted with Nature. It was truly a valuable and amazing experience. Although there were tough times, I was happy every day, and it was a six-year period of personal growth," Haru wrote.

"I want to sincerely apologize to all the fans for causing worry and disappointment with my actions. Even though the matter is now resolved, I still regret disappointing all of you. I am truly sorry," she added.

Toward the end of the letter, Haru said she is preparing for a new challenge. Although this marks the end of her journey as an idol, she assured fans that the love and support from Leaf will always remain in her heart and that she would never forget it.

In April, a TikTok account for a Japanese "hostess club" posted a video introducing a female host who identified herself as Sakura Ruru. She revealed that she had "worked as a K-pop idol for six years starting at the age of 18" and was currently raising funds to establish a dance studio.

The video, which also featured a picture of Haru, shocked many fans.

Following the news, Haru confirmed on her social media that she was indeed working at the club, saying, "I am working hard to achieve my personal goals in life, and I hope you can support me warmly."

Nature debuted in 2018 but had no further activities following the release of its third mini-album in November 2022. Nature announced its disbandment after the controversy involving Haru surfaced in April.