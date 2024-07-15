Ador rejected Grammy Museum's offer of 'prime spot' for NewJeans: report

NewJeans (Ador) NewJeans (Ador)

The uneasy relationship between Hybe and Min Hee-jin, the CEO of its subsidiary Ador, continues with the agency behind popular K-pop group NewJeans reported to have rejected the Grammy Museum’s offer of the "best spot" at the upcoming Hybe exhibition in Los Angeles running from Aug. 2 to Sept. 15. The Grammy Museum, an institution devoted to the history and winners of the Grammy Awards, offered Ador a prime spot for NewJeans in March, according to local media Monday. The organizers promised that visitors would see NewJeans-related exhibits first upon entering the venue. Hybe conveyed this offer to Ador, according to the report, expressing a desire to include NewJeans in the event.

Promotional poster for Hybe's exhibition in Los Angeles hosted by Grammy Museum (Grammy Museum) Promotional poster for Hybe's exhibition in Los Angeles hosted by Grammy Museum (Grammy Museum)

However, Ador declined, citing the minor role NewJeans would play in the Hybe exhibition, the report said. This decision has sparked speculation that internal conflicts between Min and Hybe might be the reason for NewJeans’ absence. Hybe declined to comment on the issue. The dispute between Min and Hybe surfaced in April when the Ador CEO accused Illit, a newly debuted K-pop girl band under another Hybe subsidiary Belift Lab, of plagiarizing NewJeans’ style, concept and choreography. Following this accusation, Hybe, on April 25, filed a complaint against Min on charges of breach of trust for allegedly attempting to seize control of its subsidiary. The police are currently investigating the case. Last week, Hybe announced its plan to open “Hybe: We Believe in Music,” an interactive exhibition with the Grammy Museum that explores K-pop music, culture, technology and fandom.

Ador CEO Min Hee-jin responds to reporters' questions as she leaves Yongsan Police Station in Seoul after being investigated as a suspect on a breach of trust charge, on July 9. (Newsis) Ador CEO Min Hee-jin responds to reporters' questions as she leaves Yongsan Police Station in Seoul after being investigated as a suspect on a breach of trust charge, on July 9. (Newsis)