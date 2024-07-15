Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Trump shot in ear at campaign rally

    Trump shot in ear at campaign rally
  2. 2

    Extortion of YouTuber Tzuyang highlights 'cyber wrecker' issues in S. Korea

    Extortion of YouTuber Tzuyang highlights 'cyber wrecker' issues in S. Korea
  3. 3

    Trump is fine, campaign says, after being whisked off stage following apparent gunfire at rally

    Trump is fine, campaign says, after being whisked off stage following apparent gunfire at rally
  4. 4

    [KH Explains] Here's why 'sugar-free' is not such a sweet deal

    [KH Explains] Here's why 'sugar-free' is not such a sweet deal
  5. 5

    NATO ramps up pressure on China. What does it mean to South Korea?

    NATO ramps up pressure on China. What does it mean to South Korea?
  1. 6

    [KH Explains] Are pedal cams the answer to Korea’s sudden acceleration disputes?

    [KH Explains] Are pedal cams the answer to Korea’s sudden acceleration disputes?
  2. 7

    Football federation finalizes hiring of Hong Myung-bo as men's head coach

    Football federation finalizes hiring of Hong Myung-bo as men's head coach
  3. 8

    Culture Ministry, KTO launches new food tourism promotion

    Culture Ministry, KTO launches new food tourism promotion
  4. 9

    Yoon promises incentives for companies hiring NK defectors

    Yoon promises incentives for companies hiring NK defectors
  5. 10

    [Weekender] Niche cinemas: Small yet rich in content

    [Weekender] Niche cinemas: Small yet rich in content
소아쌤

Civic group files complaint against Yoon for vetoing special probe bill

By Yonhap

Published : July 15, 2024 - 11:24

    • Link copied

The members of the National Action for Judicial Justice preparing to file a complaint against President Yoon Suk Yeol and others with the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials on Jun. 17. (Yonhap) The members of the National Action for Judicial Justice preparing to file a complaint against President Yoon Suk Yeol and others with the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials on Jun. 17. (Yonhap)

A civic group filed a complaint Monday against President Yoon Suk Yeol for vetoing a bill mandating a special counsel investigation into the military's response to a Marine's death.

The civic group, known as the "National Action for Judicial Justice," filed the complaint with the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials, accusing Yoon of abusing his power to block the appointment of a special counsel to look into allegations the presidential office and the defense ministry inappropriately interfered in the military's investigation into the death of Cpl. Chae Su-geun, who was killed during a search mission for victims of heavy downpours in July 2023.

The main opposition Democratic Party railroaded the special probe bill through the National Assembly's plenary session early this month, but Yoon exercised his veto powers against it.

The civic group said Yoon is suspected of having recklessly abused his veto power due to his political interest rather than the national interest. (Yonhap)

More from Headlines