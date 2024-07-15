Civic group files complaint against Yoon for vetoing special probe bill

Most Popular
Civic group files complaint against Yoon for vetoing special probe billBy Yonhap
Published : July 15, 2024 - 11:24
A civic group filed a complaint Monday against President Yoon Suk Yeol for vetoing a bill mandating a special counsel investigation into the military's response to a Marine's death.
The civic group, known as the "National Action for Judicial Justice," filed the complaint with the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials, accusing Yoon of abusing his power to block the appointment of a special counsel to look into allegations the presidential office and the defense ministry inappropriately interfered in the military's investigation into the death of Cpl. Chae Su-geun, who was killed during a search mission for victims of heavy downpours in July 2023.
The main opposition Democratic Party railroaded the special probe bill through the National Assembly's plenary session early this month, but Yoon exercised his veto powers against it.
The civic group said Yoon is suspected of having recklessly abused his veto power due to his political interest rather than the national interest. (Yonhap)
