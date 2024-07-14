NATO ramps up pressure on China. What does it mean to South Korea?

In this pool photo distributed by the Russian state agency Sputnik, Russia's President Vladimir Putin meets with China's President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization member states leaders' summit in Astana on July 3. (AFP-Yonhap)

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization's joint declaration issued Wednesday in Washington signaled a change from the Western military alliance's traditional focus on Russia with its rare open rebuke of China, calling it a "decisive enabler" of Russia's war in Ukraine.

The rhetoric comes at a time when NATO declared its bid to bolster cooperation with its so-called "Indo-Pacific 4" partners -- namely South Korea, Japan, Australia and New Zealand -- in their latest summit, inviting these four countries' heads of state to the summit for a third consecutive year and institutionalizing its cooperation with these countries to support Ukraine. NATO and its Indo-Pacific partners also collected their voices against military ties between Russia and North Korea.

But there are doubts whether NATO's like-minded Indo-Pacific partner countries neighboring China, like South Korea, could keep pace with NATO's pressure campaign against China given the geopolitical complexities that often left them mired in strategic dilemmas between the world's two superpowers of the United States and China.

Experts caution that South Korea could face increasing pressure from China, given its trade dependence on the Asian superpower, which accounts for roughly 20 percent of its total exports. This pressure is particularly concerning as Seoul seeks to mend relations with Beijing, strained since 2016. South Korea's decision to allow the deployment of the US anti-missile system, Terminal High Altitude Area Defense, damaged bilateral ties, with China imposing economic coercion on Korean businesses. This made it also challenging for Seoul to manage Pyongyang with its previous strategy of boasting strengthened ties with Beijing.

"NATO’s priorities and the business community's priorities are not well aligned in Europe, North America or South Korea," said Sean McFate, professor of war and strategy at Georgetown University's School of Foreign Service.

"NATO strategists are not nuanced in regard to the financial implications of their decisions, and this friction between military versus economic interests will continue to cause problems."

McFate, who is also a professor at National Defense Univesity and Syracuse University, claimed that NATO strategists driving the military alliance of Europe and North America often stick to the Cold War-era ploys, which would have worked at a time when the world comprised economic blocks of the free trade one and the communist one.

"Now we all live in a giant free trade global economy," McFate said.