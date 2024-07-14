S. Korea's average export price of cars hits record high in H1

Most Popular
S. Korea's average export price of cars hits record high in H1By Yonhap
Published : July 14, 2024 - 10:06
The average price of South Korean automobiles shipped overseas hit a new record high in the first half of 2024, data showed Sunday, following the growing demand for premium models.
According to data compiled by the Korea Automobile & Mobility Association, the average price of car exports reached $25,224 over the January-June period, up 0.5 percent from $25,079 recorded a year earlier.
The increase came amid growing demand for eco-friendly models, as well as SUVs and commercial cars, which typically come with higher price tags.
The combined value of automobile exports, meanwhile, reached $37 billion in the first half of this year, up 3.9 percent over the period.
South Korea's exports of hybrid cars rose 19.5 percent on-year in the first half, with those of commercial vehicles also increasing by 6 percent, according to separate data compiled by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
"Exports of commercial vehicles are showing signs of recovery from the slump caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, which had affected public transportation usage, as well as from the rise of Chinese competitors with higher price competitiveness," an industry watcher said. (Yonhap)
