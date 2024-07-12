Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    YouTube star Tzuyang tells of abuse by ex-boyfriend

    YouTube star Tzuyang tells of abuse by ex-boyfriend
  2. 2

    NATO slams NK-Russia arms trade as Yoon moves to bolster security cooperation

    NATO slams NK-Russia arms trade as Yoon moves to bolster security cooperation
  3. 3

    South Korea faces existential issue: OECD

    South Korea faces existential issue: OECD
  4. 4

    Driver behind deadly car crash in downtown Seoul undergoes 2nd round of police questioning

    Driver behind deadly car crash in downtown Seoul undergoes 2nd round of police questioning
  5. 5

    BOK maintains key rate at 3.5% but hints at cut

    BOK maintains key rate at 3.5% but hints at cut
  1. 6

    Soccer player Hwang Ui-jo indicted on 'molka' charges

    Soccer player Hwang Ui-jo indicted on 'molka' charges
  2. 7

    DJI Agriculture Annual Report Finds the Global Agricultural Drone Industry is Booming

    DJI Agriculture Annual Report Finds the Global Agricultural Drone Industry is Booming
  3. 8

    [Exclusive] CJ ENM's 'KCON Saudi Arabia' canceled this year: source

    [Exclusive] CJ ENM's 'KCON Saudi Arabia' canceled this year: source
  4. 9

    S. Korea, US sign guidelines for decisive, integrated response to NK nuclear attacks

    S. Korea, US sign guidelines for decisive, integrated response to NK nuclear attacks
  5. 10

    [Gadget Review] Galaxy Z Flip6, Fold6 bring AI tech to palm of your hand

    [Gadget Review] Galaxy Z Flip6, Fold6 bring AI tech to palm of your hand
소아쌤

Defense chief vows to strengthen solidarity with France

By Yonhap

Published : July 12, 2024 - 19:25

    • Link copied

This photo, provided by the Army, on Wednesday, shows cadets of France's Saint-Cyr Military Academy observing South Korean weapons systems, including K9A1 self-propelled howitzers, at South Korea's 11th Maneuver Division in Yangpyeong County, 52 kilometers east of Seoul. (Yonhap) This photo, provided by the Army, on Wednesday, shows cadets of France's Saint-Cyr Military Academy observing South Korean weapons systems, including K9A1 self-propelled howitzers, at South Korea's 11th Maneuver Division in Yangpyeong County, 52 kilometers east of Seoul. (Yonhap)

Defense Minister Shin Won-sik vowed Friday to strengthen solidarity with France and other countries that share common values at an event commemorating France's national day, his office said.

Shin made the pledge during the Bastille Day ceremony organized by the French Embassy in Seoul and the French Korean Chamber of Commerce and Industry at the Sebitseom artificial islands on the Han River in Seoul, according to the ministry. This year's Bastille Day falls on Sunday.

"The Republic of Korea is serving as a bulwark to defend the free world against forces that attempt to change the status quo by force, and (we) will further strengthen solidarity with value-sharing countries, such as France, to protect the peace and stability of the free world," he said, according to his office.

Shin also hailed the service of French troops who took part in the 1950-53 Korean War, including the late Capt. Robert Goupil, as part of U.N. forces that backed South Korea.

The ceremony was attended by some 170 cadets of France's Saint-Cyr Military Academy, and more than 100 cadets from South Korean military academies.

The French cadets who attended the event belong to the class of Capt. Robert Goupil, named after the late veteran who died in combat during the three-year conflict, according to the ministry. (Yonhap)

More from Headlines