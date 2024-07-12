Most Popular
Unis to return next month with new single ‘Curious’By Hong Yoo
Published : July 12, 2024 - 13:39
K-pop girl group Unis is making a comeback in August.
According to F&F Entertainment, Unis is introducing its new single “Curious” on Aug. 6.
Unis is a K-pop girl group comprising eight finalists from the SBS audition program “Universe Ticket” that debuted with its first mini album “We Unis” in March.
The album sold more than 55,000 copies just within five days of its release.
Unis recently won the Asia Star Award at the 2024 Korea Best Brand Awards held in Seoul on June 14.
Unis will promote the upcoming single with various events, the group's agency says.
Specific details of the release are yet to be unveiled.
