YouTuber vows zero tolerance for threat against his daughter

Popular South Korean YouTuber Chimchakman released a statement concerning a recent online threat made against his 11-year-old daughter, saying he will not tolerate any foul play against his family.

Officials from the Dongdaemun Police Station in Seoul said Thursday that they have launched an investigation into a threat against the daughter of the YouTuber, whose real name is Lee Byeong-geon. The unidentified individual, who posted the threat on an online community at around 9:34 p.m. on Tuesday, vowed to murder the child.

"Chimchakman has requested an investigation and protection (of the family) to the authorities, and will pursue stern legal actions as soon as the perpetrator is identified," a local law firm Young, representing Lee said late Thursday. It said there have been "socially unacceptable" levels of malicious comments and postings about Lee's family in the past years.

"From now on, there will be no tolerance of malicious actions concerning (Lee's) family," Young said.

Murder is punished by a minimum of five years in prison to a maximum of death under South Korean law. But the Aggravated Punishment, Etc. of Specific Crimes states that murdering a person under the age of 13 is punishable by death or life in prison.

Intimidation is also punishable by up to three years in prison or a 5 million won ($3,600) fine according to the Criminal Act.

Lee, also known by his pen name Lee Mal-nyeon from his days as a cartoonist, is among the more beloved Internet celebrities in South Korea. His daughter is well-known among his fans, having appeared occasionally on his channel in the past few years.