Stray Kids to embark on new world tour ‘dominATE’

K-pop boy group Stray Kids is going on a grand-scale standalone world tour “dominATE,” according to JYP Entertainment.

The world tour which kicks off in August includes six stadium concerts.

This is the group’s third world tour coming two years and four months after their second world tour “Maniac” held from April 29, 2022, to April 2, 2023.

Stray Kids’ upcoming tour begins at the Kspo Dome in Seoul on Aug. 24-25 followed by 21 shows in 12 different cities.

Unveiled tour stops include Singapore on Aug. 28, Melbourne on Oct. 19, Sidney on Oct. 26, Kaohsiung in Taiwan on Nov. 2, Tokyo on Nov. 14, 16-17, Manila on Nov. 23, Macao on Nov. 29-30, Osaka on Dec. 5, 7-8, Bangkok on Dec. 14, Jakarta on Dec. 21 and Hong Kong on Jan. 18-19, 2025.

More shows in Latin America, North America and Europe will be announced soon.

The six stadium shows are at the National Stadium in Singapore, Marble Stadium in Melbourne, Allianz Stadium in Sydney, National Stadium in Kaohsiung in Taiwan, National Stadium in Bangkok and Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium in Jakarta.

Stray Kids are set to release a new EP “ATE” led by the track “Chk Chk Boom” on July 19 at 1 p.m.

They are also headlining major music festivals such as I-Days in Milan on July 12, BST Hyde Park in London on July 14 and Lollapalooza Chicago on Aug. 2.