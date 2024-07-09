Korean battery-makers eye turnaround in mass-market EVs

The Kia EV3, an entry-level electric vehicle showcased at the Busan International Mobility Show last month, runs on advanced nickel-manganese-cobalt batteries from the new HLI Green Power plant in Indonesia -- a collaboration between Hyundai Motor Group and LG Energy Solution. (Kia)

The global battery industry is showing signs of a comeback amid a challenging market, with LG Energy Solution as one of the companies leading the charge. Their advanced nickel-manganese-cobalt batteries, typically reserved for pricier electric vehicles, are set to power upcoming mass-market models such as Kia’s EV3 and General Motors’s Chevrolet Equinox EV, setting the stage for a new era of affordable, high-performance electric vehicles.

The past year has been tough for the EV battery sector. From mid-2023 to early 2024, electric vehicle manufacturers saw shipments decline and inventories pile up. However, recent data from the Seoul-based energy sector analytics firm SNE Research indicates a recovery in global battery shipments and exports since hitting a low in February 2024, driven by the anticipated launch of several affordable EV models in the year’s second half.

The Chevrolet Equinox EV, with a starting price of $34,995, and the Kia EV3, expected to start around $30,000, are poised to make electric vehicles accessible to a broader audience. With long ranges -- 513 kilometers for the Equinox EV and over 500 kilometers for the EV3’s long-range model -- these vehicles aim to be perceived as not just economically viable but also practical.

“Korea’s battery sector, in particular, has had a tough time competing with China’s low-priced lithium iron phosphate batteries, but they’ve found a way to produce high-quality yet price-competitive NCM batteries through joint ventures and localized production,” said Rho Woo-ho, a battery sector analyst from Meritz Securities.

“By pooling resources and combining production volumes, a joint venture can achieve economies of scale, reducing per-unit costs. Also, LG Energy Solution’s joint ventures in regions like Indonesia benefit from local raw material availability and lower operational costs, while ventures in America benefit from the Inflation Reduction Act,” he added.

In a market pressured by high interest rates and rising inflation, 2024’s turning point may well be the success of budget-friendly EVs.

“The recent slowdown in global battery market growth is indeed tied to lower global demand for EVs, but we anticipate a rebound as automakers roll out new mass-market models to promote electrification. We’re committed to strengthening our partnerships with GM, Hyundai, and others in the second half of the year to speed up the EV market’s recovery,” said an LG Energy Solution official.