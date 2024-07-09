Lee Seunghoon of Winner collaborates with webtoon creator Kian84 for solo EP

K-pop boy band Winner’s Lee Seunghoon hinted at a special collaboration with renowned webtoon creator and entertainer Kian84 for his first-ever solo album, “My Type.”

YG Entertainment posted a 14-second clip on YouTube announcing the collaboration.

The clip shows Kian84 in a close-up shot, during which he says, “Lee Seunghoon of Winner is back with his first solo album.” The clip also unveils a bit of the melody for the eponymous “My Type.”

Lee Seunghoon is to drop the first solo EP on Monday at 6 p.m.

The album includes “My Type,” “Thinkin’ Bad Things,” “Do Re Mi Fa Sol” and “Brothers & Sisters.” The artist took part in producing all four tracks, as well as planning for the visual concept and promotion of the album.

He is expected to showcase his vocal, rapping and performing talents as well as his creativity in the upcoming solo album.

Lee Seunghoon debuted in 2014 with K-pop boy band Winner, which has scored multiple megahit tracks, including “Really Really,” “Millions” and “Love Me Love Me.”