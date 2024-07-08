K-pop groups produced by K-pop artists: Better chances of success?

The number of K-pop artists expanding their careers and venturing into producing new K-pop groups is slowly growing.

These artists are typically in their late 20s to 30s who once dominated the entertainment scene such as Kim Jae-joong, Zico and Lee Hae-in.

Due to the notorious "seven-year curse" in K-pop, most idols' heyday is over when they are in their 20s. The seven-year curse refers to the disbanding of most K-pop groups seven years after their debut as their exclusive contracts with their agencies run out.

This situation leads artists to set off on different paths including debuting as a solo artist, becoming an entertainer, composer or lyricist.

Some aspire to become successful producers like YG Entertainment’s founder and chief producer Yang Hyun-suk, who debuted as a member of the K-pop group Seo Taiji and Boys in 1992, and Park Jin Young, the founder and head producer of JYP Entertainment, who debuted in 1994 as a singer.

Having had success as K-pop artists, these veterans have the know-how to help nurture a new K-pop band that, if successful, could generate tens of billions in profits.

Kim Jae-joong, a former member of the legendary second-generation K-pop boy group, TVXQ, revealed during a group interview with local reporters in late June that he is launching a K-pop group this year.

Even though he did not disclose whether it is a boy or a girl group, it seems likely to be a boy group as he said he tried hard to look for potential members who are just like himself.

Kim established an entertainment agency called iNKODE in April last year.

The strength of producers like Kim is their experience as a successful artist and the know-how accumulated over the years in the music scene as well as their personal network in the entertainment industry.