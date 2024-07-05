Son Ye-jin is not worried about aging

Actor Son Ye-jin poses for a photo during a press conference held during the 28th Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival for her exhibition “One and Only Son Yejin” in Bucheon, Gyeonggi Province, Friday. (Newsis)

The 28th Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival which kicked off Thursday for an 11 day-run is holding a special exhibition on celebrated South Korean actor Son Ye-jin “One and Only Son Yejin” in Bucheon, Gyeonggi Province.

“I’m so grateful for such an exhibition title. I just really think all actors must have their ‘one and only’ presence,” Son told reporters during a press conference held as part of the program at 28th BIFAN on Friday.

She is the sixth actor to have a retrospective exhibition at BIFAN. Other luminaries in the Korean film industry such as actors Choi Min-sik, Jeon Do-yeon, Jung Woo-sung, Kim Hye-soo and Sol Kyung-ku have been previously highlighted in BIFAN exhibitions.

The special exhibition focuses on introducing work from the actor's 24-year career. There will also be a special talk show and a photo exhibition.

Looking back to the very first moment when she started acting, the 42-year-old said it was her introverted personality that made her want to venture into the field.

“When I was in high school, I had this vague thought that maybe I can become an actor to overcome my shy and introverted personality. Although I was an introvert, I had so many feelings and emotions inside me, but it was something difficult to express for me. So I wanted to express them out through acting,” Son said.