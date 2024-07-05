[Herald Interview] Kim Hee-ae says she can take on 'relaxed' acting

Veteran actor Kim Hee-ae expressed her desire to pursue more "relaxed and comfortable roles," despite her widespread acclaim for portraying charismatic women in popular works such as "The World of the Married" (2020) and "Queenmaker" (2023).

"The Whirlwind" is a 12-episode series that follows the story of Park Dong-ho (played by Sul Kyung-gu), a prime minister who kills the president, believing him to be corrupt.

As Park seeks to ascend to power after the president's death, Finance Minister Jung Soo-jin (played by Kim Hee-ae) tries to thwart his plans and become president herself.

Since its release, "The Whirlwind" has sparked debate among audiences on whether the series was depicting characters inspired by real Korean politicians or not -- with the series portraying a president dying by suicide by jumping off a cliff, as well as a number of politicians who rose to power after starting their careers in the National University Student Representative Council.

Regarding such issues, Kim clarified "The Whirlwind" does not make reference to any real person or events.

Instead, Kim said the political elements in "The Whirlwind" serve as ingredients to produce a well-made content.

"(Politics) is just the subject matter, just the raw materials serving as ingredients to create food, which is determined by how an actor performs, how the direction is done, and how the editing is handled," said Kim, during an interview held with reporters on Wednesday.