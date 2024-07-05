Korea, South East Asia musicians to hold concerts in Busan

Artist to take the stage of "ROUND in Korea" music festival (Korea Foundation)

Artists from Korea and Southeast Asia will gather in Busan for two nights of special concerts to commemorate the 35th anniversary of Korea-ASEAN ties.

The “Round in Korea” music festival, co-hosted by KBS and the ASEAN Culture House under the Korea Foundation, will be held on Saturday and Sunday at KBS Busan Hall.

BamBam of GOT7 will host the event, and the lineup includes singer Kim Yoon-ah from Jaurim, and bands Nell, Touched and Nerd Connection. K-pop group H1-KEY will join them.

From ASEAN, popular artists such as Zack Tabudlo from the Philippines and Jasmine Sokko from Singapore, along with singers from Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Thailand, and Vietnam, will perform.

The event is free of charge.

Organizers said the aim of the festival was to expand cultural exchange and deepen the ties between Korea and ASEAN member countries through music.

Chairman Kim Ki-hwan stated, "Exchange in the field of music and the arts is an attractive way to naturally connect the young people in the Korea-ASEAN region and effectively enhance cultural solidarity."