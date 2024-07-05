Korean-Taiwanese K-pop audition TV program searches for applicants

Most Popular
Korean-Taiwanese K-pop audition TV program searches for applicantsBy Lee Jung-youn
Published : July 5, 2024 - 14:11
A Korean-Taiwanese collaborative K-pop audition TV program is searching for ambitious boys who wish to be a next-generation K-pop star.
According to SBS M, applications for the global boy group debut show "Scool," will be open until July 14. Any male applicant born before 2000 who loves K-pop can apply.
Applicants wishing to apply must fill out an application form on the official website and send a photo taken within the last three months, a dance and singing video for the audition, and a self-introduction video of no more than one minute to the production team's email.
"Scool" aims to nurture an all-rounder K-pop group through a Korean-style training system. The lineup of producers and coaches is yet to be released, but the production team noted that esteemed music producers and industry experts will participate in the show to guide the applicants.
The production team said, "We plan to showcase the intense competition and growth of global trainees by vividly showing the rigorous debut selection process."
"Scool" is set to air in the second half of 2024 on Korea's SBS M and SBS FiL, as well as on Taiwan's SETN.
