K-pop sensation NewJeans named South Korea's tourism ambassadors

K-pop sensation NewJeans named South Korea's tourism ambassadorsBy Moon Ki-hoon
Published : July 4, 2024 - 13:07
The Korea Tourism Organization will officially appoint K-pop girl group NewJeans as honorary tourism ambassadors for 2024 in a ceremony next week, a KTO official confirmed Thursday.
The announcement follows earlier local media reports that the five-member group had been chosen by the state tourism body to promote South Korean culture and attractions around the world.
NewJeans joins a cadre of previous high-profile ambassadors, including Premier League soccer star Son Heung-min and K-pop groups EXO and Itzy.
Formed in 2022, NewJeans quickly rose to stardom with chart-topping hits.
NewJeans recently made history as the fastest non-Japanese act to headline Tokyo Dome, drawing over 90,000 fans to its two sold-out shows on June 26 and 27. The group debuted in Japan on June 21 with their album "Supernatural," which went on to top various charts there.
