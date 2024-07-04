K-pop sensation NewJeans named South Korea's tourism ambassadors

The Korea Tourism Organization will officially appoint K-pop girl group NewJeans as honorary tourism ambassadors for 2024 in a ceremony next week, a KTO official confirmed Thursday.

The announcement follows earlier local media reports that the five-member group had been chosen by the state tourism body to promote South Korean culture and attractions around the world.

NewJeans joins a cadre of previous high-profile ambassadors, including Premier League soccer star Son Heung-min and K-pop groups EXO and Itzy.

Formed in 2022, NewJeans quickly rose to stardom with chart-topping hits.

NewJeans recently made history as the fastest non-Japanese act to headline Tokyo Dome, drawing over 90,000 fans to its two sold-out shows on June 26 and 27. The group debuted in Japan on June 21 with their album "Supernatural," which went on to top various charts there.