FM Cho voices hope for stronger ties with Luxembourg as embassy opens in S. Korea

By Yonhap

Published : July 3, 2024 - 19:22

South Korea's Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul (right) and Luxembourg's Deputy Prime Minister Xavier Bettel shake had after signing a memorandum of understanding on a working holiday program, Wednesday. (Yonhap) South Korea's Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul (right) and Luxembourg's Deputy Prime Minister Xavier Bettel shake had after signing a memorandum of understanding on a working holiday program, Wednesday. (Yonhap)

Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul expressed hope Wednesday that South Korea and Luxembourg will further deepen their relations going forward as the European nation launched its embassy in Seoul, his office said.

Cho made the remark during the talks with Luxembourg's Deputy Prime Minister Xavier Bettel, who doubles as the country's foreign minister, in Seoul, congratulating him on Luxembourg's official opening of its embassy in South Korea, the foreign ministry said.

Cho said South Korea is also preparing to open its embassy in Luxembourg and the mutual launch of the diplomatic missions means opportunities for the two countries to further develop their bilateral relations and cooperation.

Cho also called Luxembourg a longtime partner and "values-sharing" country that sent one of the largest number of troops to South Korea during the 1950-1953 Korean War.

Bettel, in response, described South Korea as a major economy with advanced science technologies and expressed hope that his country will be able to expand cooperation in such areas as investment, defense and medical technologies.

Bettel also reaffirmed his country's continued support for South Korea's efforts to ensure peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula.

The two ministers also discussed the latest situations in Ukraine and the Middle East.

Ahead of their talks Wednesday, the two sides signed a memorandum of understanding on a working holiday program, paving the way for as many as 200 people aged 18-35 to travel from and to each other's countries for study and work. (Yonhap)

