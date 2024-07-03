All(H)ours makes shocking return as energetic goblins

With an aspiration to imprint themselves on K-pop fans worldwide, rising boy band All(H)ours is marking a return -- this time as charismatic goblins.

All(H)ours is the first boy band from Eden Entertainment, the agency established by Cho Hae-sung, a former executive of K-pop powerhouse JYP Entertainment. The septet debuted in January with “All Ours” and returned after about six months with the second mini album “Witness.”

Lead track "Shock" is a drift phonk song that encapsulates a dark and rough energy, characterized by a cowbell rhythm and powerful bass sounds from the very beginning. Reflecting the Korean title “Goblin,” the performance features powerful choreography that embodies the image of a goblin.

The youngest of the seven bandmates, On:n, noted that the new album would prove they all have endeavored to enhance their charm and skills. "Listeners will witness our growth and transformation. The title track is a song with a strong beat and an addictive melody. We tried to embody a sense of freedom and charisma as if we have become goblins."

"Although drift phonk is a genre rarely used in K-pop, I think it will help solidify All(H)our’s unique style," said Masami.

"The choreography is packed with movements within a fast beat, so it was difficult at first. But we practiced hard, and now we have it down perfectly," Hyunbin added proudly. Youmin mentioned that the key point of this choreography is the hand movements that resemble the horns and teeth of a goblin.

Leader Kunho recalled a spooky experience during the music video shoot.

"While I was waiting for my turn to shoot, a large glass pane next to me suddenly shattered for no apparent reason. We joked among ourselves, wondering if it was a ghost’s doing. There's a saying that if a ghost appears when you're preparing for a new album, it's a good omen, so we decided to look at it positively," Kunho said.

Kunho also added that J.Y. Park paid particular attention to All(H)ours. "Just like during our debut, J.Y. Park showed us a lot of affection. He gave us advice on how to control our breathing during live performances," Kunho said.

Xayden said, "Earlier, we were too focused on showing what we had practiced. But this time, I think we will be able to show how we are immersed in the music with our facial expressions and confidence on stage."

"We practiced dancing at least 15 times a day and also worked out to keep our bodies light and agile. We are determined to show a captivating performance to the audience," added Youmin.

"We want to show our growth to our fans and to everyone who loves K-pop. We have already grown this much, and we will continue to grow even more!" Xayden said.