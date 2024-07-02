Award-winning radio drama by Korean writer streaming on BBC World Service

Most Popular
Award-winning radio drama by Korean writer streaming on BBC World ServiceBy Hwang Dong-hee
Published : July 2, 2024 - 17:45
Award-winning radio drama "Steady Eyes" by South Korean writer Kwon Hyuk-in, who also goes by her English name, Michaela Kwon, is available for streaming on the BBC World Service.
The winning piece of the 28th International Radio Playwriting Competition, hosted biennially by BBC World Service and the British Council, premiered on June 16. The competition was held last October in two categories: English as a First Language and English as a Second Language. This is the first time a Korean author has won the prize.
Set in near-future Seoul, the science fiction drama explores the impact of family dysfunction and historical upheaval against the backdrop of mass alien abductions. The story follows three generations of women as they attempt to resolve their long-held differences.
Kwon was invited to London last November, along with Julien Marvin Neaves, who won in the English as a First Language category and participated in the production of her drama.
Kwon said she discovered the competition during her studies in the UK in 2016. Her first submission was selected as one of the notable works by the judges, fueling her passion for writing in English.
"The experience was a turning point. It inspired me to continue writing in English and my persistence paid off with this achievement. Debuting as a writer on a global platform feels surreal,” Kwon said after winning. "Writing ‘Steady Eyes’ was a healing experience, and I hope it has the same effects on the listeners.”
Kwon graduated from the Korea National University of Arts and holds two master's degrees: in global media from the London School of Economics and communication from Fudan University in Shangai.
She said she has written in Korean and English over the past decade, and recently completed a script in both languages. She is currently working on her first full-length novel.
