Award-winning radio drama by Korean writer streaming on BBC World Service

Kwon Hyuk-in (left) is seen with producer Gemma Jenkins in the BBC Radio Drama studio in London (Media Revolution)

Award-winning radio drama "Steady Eyes" by South Korean writer Kwon Hyuk-in, who also goes by her English name, Michaela Kwon, is available for streaming on the BBC World Service.

The winning piece of the 28th International Radio Playwriting Competition, hosted biennially by BBC World Service and the British Council, premiered on June 16. The competition was held last October in two categories: English as a First Language and English as a Second Language. This is the first time a Korean author has won the prize.

Set in near-future Seoul, the science fiction drama explores the impact of family dysfunction and historical upheaval against the backdrop of mass alien abductions. The story follows three generations of women as they attempt to resolve their long-held differences.

Kwon was invited to London last November, along with Julien Marvin Neaves, who won in the English as a First Language category and participated in the production of her drama.