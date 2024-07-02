B.A.P to return as quartet after more than 6 years

K-pop boy group B.A.P, which debuted as a band of six in 2012, is returning to the K-pop scene as a quartet of Bang Yong-guk, Jung Dae-hyun, Yoo Young-jae and Moon Jong-up.

Their comeback comes after six years.

The quartet is due to release a new single in August under the new name Bang&Jung&Yoo&Moon, according to MA Entertainment, the group's agency.

Bang&Jung&Yoo&Moon has been showing how the group is getting ready for the comeback through a documentary series called “Man on the Moon” on YouTube.

B.A.P debuted in 2012 with the single “Warrior.” In just a year, the boy band embarked on its first world tour, “Live on Earth.”

Showcasing perfectly calibrated choreography and powerful music, B.A.P quickly built a global fandom.

The group won various awards around the world, including for best Korean act at the MTV Europe Music Awards in 2013 and 2014 and Germany’s Remarkable Award in 2012.

B.A.P's performance at the K-pop World Festival in 2012 was even featured on the Grammy page for the “Best of 2012.”

However, the group abruptly ceased its activities in November 2014 when it filed a lawsuit against its label, TS Entertainment, to nullify its exclusive contract, claiming unfair profit distribution.

After reconciling with the agency, B.A.P released its eighth single, “Ego,” in 2017, but failed to reclaim its success and fame.

The group disbanded in February 2019 after failing to renew contracts with the agency.

Zelo, the youngest member of B.A.P, dropped out of the group in December 2018 and is currently serving his mandatory military duty.

Himchan was kicked out of the group as he was sentenced to 10 months in prison for sexually assaulting and groping a woman in July 2018. He was also sentenced to three years in prison with five years of probation for groping a woman in May 2022.