Ward office to limit evening access to Bukchon Hanok Village

The Jongno-gu district office said Tuesday it would limit tourist access to Bukchon Hanok Village in the evening starting in October, to relieve stress for local residents and protect the historic infrastructure there.

Tourist entry to residential areas in the village will be prohibited from 5 p.m. to 10 a.m., aimed at reducing noise and ensuring residents' privacy during these hours. The restricted area, designated as Red Zones, includes Bukchon-ro 11-gil, where residential hanoks are densely located.

Bukchon-ro 5-gil and Gyedong-gil, which feature a mix of residential hanoks, cafes, and restaurants, will be designated as Orange Zones. Instead of restricting visiting hours in these areas, staff will be deployed to guide visitors and help minimize noise.

Additionally, tourist buses will face new restrictions. Starting in July next year, buses will be prohibited from certain sections of the village, specifically from Anguk Station intersection to the entrance of Samcheong Park. This restriction aims to reduce group tourists by blocking charter buses from traveling on the main road through Bukchon Hanok Village. This initiative will be piloted initially, with full enforcement scheduled for January 2026.

The village, renowned for its traditional architecture and historic charm, attracts an estimated 6.44 million visitors annually, despite its population being about 6,100 as of last year.

Due to issues such as noise, litter, and illegal parking, the population of Bukchon Hanok Village has decreased by 27.6 percent over the past five years, from 8,437 in 2018 to 6,108 last year. Complaints related to tourists submitted to the Jongno-gu office also increased, rising from 56 cases to 202 during the same period.