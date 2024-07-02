Head of broadcasting regulator voluntarily resigns as opposition parties seek impeachment

Kim Hong-il, chief of the Korea Communications Commission, is seen in this photo taken on Friday. (Yonhap)

The head of the broadcasting regulator voluntarily stepped down Tuesday, as opposition parties are set to vote on an impeachment motion against him.

Kim Hong-il, chair of the Korea Communications Commission, offered his resignation and skipped a Cabinet meeting earlier in the day.

His voluntary stepping down came hours before the main opposition Democratic Party is set to report an impeachment motion against him to a plenary session of the National Assembly, citing "abuse of power."

The DP has a controlling majority of 170 seats in the 300-member Assembly.

If the impeachment bill passes the National Assembly, Kim will be suspended until the Constitutional Court makes a decision, resulting in a prolonged halt to KCC operations. This includes the selection process for a new director of a public broadcaster, which had recently begun.

Kim's resignation will allow his successor to continue ongoing projects.

Right after his offer, President Yoon Suk Yeol accepted the resignation.

Last week, the KCC approved a plan to appoint new board members for the controlling shareholder of a public broadcaster and two other public broadcasters, despite the seats of standing commissioners being vacant.

The three public broadcasters are Munhwa Broadcasting Corp., Korean Broadcasting System and Korea Educational Broadcasting System.

The KCC will be temporarily led by Vice Chairperson Lee Sang-in, with no standing commissioners.

Kim stepped down approximately six months after taking office in December, following the resignation of former KCC Chairman Lee Dong-kwan shortly before a vote on an impeachment motion against him.

Lee Jin-sook, former head of MBC's branch in the central city of Daejeon, is among the likely candidates for the new KCC chief. (Yonhap)