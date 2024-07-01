Yoon calls for swift response to central Seoul accident

Debris is strewn on the sidewalk of an intersection near Seoul City Hall Station in Seoul, South Korea, where a major car accident occurred on Monday night. (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk Yeol ordered related government agencies to respond swiftly to the deadly car accident that took place late Monday near Seoul city hall.

“President Yoon was briefed about the car accident and ordered the minister of interior and safety, and the chief of the National Fire Agency to ‘focus all resources to rescue and treatment of the victims,” Kim Soo-kyung, the president spokesperson said in a written briefing Monday evening.

The incident took place at around 9:28 p.m., when a car drove into pedestrians leaving at least six dead, and several more injured, according to reports.