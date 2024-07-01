Home

NCT Wish drops new single ‘Songbird’

By Hong Yoo

Published : July 1, 2024 - 15:29

NCT Wish (SM Entertainment) NCT Wish (SM Entertainment)

SM Entertainment's Japan-based K-pop boy group NCT Wish dropped a new single, “Songbird,” on Monday.

More than 630,000 copies were pre-sold in Korea and Japan, the highest number of pre-orders since MCT Wish's debut in February.

“Songbird” is a pop-dance song over a catchy guitar riff.

The song conveys a hopeful message of flying high to make a miracle -- a motif of the lyrics is a bird that brings luck.

The music video for the Korean version of "Songbird" shows NCT Wish members as delivery men delivering love and luck to people.

The B-side, “Tears Are Falling,” which sings about NCT Wish’s hope to always stand by their fans when they are going through a difficult phase in their lives.

Both tracks were released in both Korean and Japanese.

NCT Wish also held a live countdown on YouTube, Weverse, and TikTok to promote its new single and to communicate with its fans around the globe.

