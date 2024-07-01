Most Popular
-
1
[AtoZ into Korean mind] Money paradox: Why money speaks louder than anything else
-
2
Heavy rainfall soaks Korea as summer rainy season begins
-
3
Assembly strife intensifies as parties mull bills Yoon vetoed
-
4
N. Korea fires 2 ballistic missiles: S. Korean military
-
5
How Democrats could replace Biden as presidential candidate
-
6
One-third of new students at Korea’s ‘SKY’ universities are from Seoul
-
7
Forex market hours extended to 2 a.m.
-
8
[Herald Interview] Time to open new page for S. Korea-Vietnam ties: Vietnam ambassador
-
9
[Herald Interview] Song Kang-ho says acting still a challenge
-
10
Crackdown on drunk driving to begin in July
NCT Wish drops new single ‘Songbird’By Hong Yoo
Published : July 1, 2024 - 15:29
SM Entertainment's Japan-based K-pop boy group NCT Wish dropped a new single, “Songbird,” on Monday.
More than 630,000 copies were pre-sold in Korea and Japan, the highest number of pre-orders since MCT Wish's debut in February.
“Songbird” is a pop-dance song over a catchy guitar riff.
The song conveys a hopeful message of flying high to make a miracle -- a motif of the lyrics is a bird that brings luck.
The music video for the Korean version of "Songbird" shows NCT Wish members as delivery men delivering love and luck to people.
The B-side, “Tears Are Falling,” which sings about NCT Wish’s hope to always stand by their fans when they are going through a difficult phase in their lives.
Both tracks were released in both Korean and Japanese.
NCT Wish also held a live countdown on YouTube, Weverse, and TikTok to promote its new single and to communicate with its fans around the globe.
More from Headlines
-
S. Korea to create new deputy PM post for population planning
-
Korea’s chip exports reach all-time high in June
-
Korea University med school profs to walk out indefinitely from July 12