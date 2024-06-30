Seoul eyes new measures to fight voice phishing scammers

High-ranking officials of the government and the ruling party on Sunday agreed on the need to increase efforts to bust voice phishing scammers by the end of October and to strengthen cooperation with Interpol and Chinese state security authorities to crack down on organized crime overseas.

Officials in President Yoon Suk Yeol's office, his administration and the ruling People Power Party also agreed to inspect messaging service providers to look into security vulnerabilities by the end of July, according to ruling People Power Party's spokesperson Rep. Kwak Kyu-taek.

Moreover, Seoul will move to strengthen regulations regarding an individual's identification process as he or she activates a smartphone or opens a bank account. A bank account used for fraud will have an upper transfer limit of 300,000 won ($217) per day.

Seoul will also allow records of voice phishing scammers' calls with victims to be accessible to South Korea's mobile carriers to help the companies develop artificial intelligence technology that would filter suspicious incoming calls.