Ive drops new single ‘Summer Festa’

By Hong Yoo

Published : June 28, 2024 - 13:53

    • Link copied

Ive (Starship Entertainment) Ive (Starship Entertainment)

K-pop girl group Ive is releasing a new song in collaboration with Pepsi on Friday at 6 p.m.

The song, “Summer Festa,” which is part of the “2024 Pepsi Campaign,” is a disco-pop song led by a funky guitar and groovy bass.

The unique vocal tones of Ive members blend perfectly with the simple but rhythmic beat of the song that captures the vibrant atmosphere of summer.

The lyrics contain messages of independence and confidence such as, “I make my own opportunity” and “happy to take challenges,” commonly observed in other Ive songs.

Ive’s history with Pepsi goes back to 2021 when Ahn Yu-jin of Ive joined Pepsi campaign, followed by Jang Won-young and Leeseo in 2022 and all six members of the group in 2023.

Their “2023 Pepsi Campaign” song, “I Want,” released last year, had topped major local music charts.

Ive is currently on their first world tour “Show What I Have” which kicked off in Seoul in October last year.

They are set to hold an encore show in Seoul in August and perform at the Tokyo Dome in September.

